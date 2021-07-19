  1. Home
Actor Siddharth features in the list of dead actors; Gets an unexpected response on complaining

Siddharth took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of a video having his photo along with other South actors in the list of dead actors.
21666 reads Mumbai Updated: July 20, 2021 12:49 pm
Actor Siddharth features in the list of dead actors; Gets an unexpected response on complaining
Celebrities as we all know are constantly under the limelight, be it for their films or fashion choices. However, there are many other things that celebrities get prone to, for example, death hoaxes. The Rang De Basanti fame actor Siddharth has also become a victim of something similar after his name was added to the list of dead actors. The actor took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of a video having his photo along with other South actors in the list of dead actors. 

The video, which was uploaded a few years ago has been titled, "10 South Indian Celebrities who died young." Siddharth took to Twitter and revealed that he received an unexpected response after complaining to the video streaming platform YouTube about the same. He wrote, "I reported to youtube about this video claiming I'm dead. Many years ago. They replied, "Sorry there seems to be no problem with this video".

Take a look:

Siddharth received critical and commercial acclaim in Telugu and Hindi cinema through movies like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (2005), Rang De Basanti, and Bommarillu (2006). His film career has been a rollercoaster ride. In 2011, he returned to Tamil films after a sabbatical and produced Balaji Mohan's commercially successful film, Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi (2012). 

