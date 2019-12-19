Actor Siddharth receives threat messages for raising his voice against CAA

Actor Siddharth took to Twitter and stated that he has been receiving threat messages for Tweeting against CAA.

Actor Siddharth, who is known for voicing opinion on social issues, took to Twitter and stated that he has been receiving threats for his tweets against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The actor, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, has been expressing his disappointment over CAA. Siddharth said in a tweet that threats of being fixed and arrested were sent to him and his loved ones through Twitter. He also alleged that many of the accounts that have sent him threat messages were following the Prime Minister’s Twitter handle too.

His tweet read as, "I'm getting tweet threats for me and my loved ones to be fixed, arrested etc. from several handles that are followed by PM @narendramodi. We are trying to speak our minds in a free country. Ugly words and draconian laws will not choke voices of dissent. We will prevail! Jai Hind."

I'm getting tweet threats for me and my loved ones to be fixed, arrested etc. from several handles that are followed by PM @narendramodi. We are trying to speak our minds in a free country. Ugly words and draconian laws will not choke voices of dissent. We will prevail! Jai Hind. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 18, 2019

The Parliament had last week cleared the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019. The Bill became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent. Students and opposition parties across the country have been protesting after the bill was amended. Videos and photos of the protests have been making rounds on social media. Leaders from 13 opposition parties met the President and urged him to advise the government to immediately withdraw the Citizenship Law.

