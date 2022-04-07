Actor Sreenivasan critical, put on ventilator after heart surgery

Malayalam actor and director Sreenivasan is hospitalised and has been put on a ventilator after complaining of chest pain on Wednesday. Reportedly, he was admitted to the hospital last week after he complained of chest pain, following which he underwent bypass surgery. After the surgery, he was shifted to the ventilator for three days.

The latest reports suggest that the actor is responding well to the medicines, and hence has been shifted from ventilator support to is now intensive care unit. Meanwhile, Sreenivasan turned 66 this week. Incidentally, he was confined to the hospital bed when he celebrated his 66th birthday on Monday.

Not just an actor, Sreenivasan is also a screenwriter, director, dubbing artist and producer who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema. He has starred in over 225 films. Considered among the best screenwriters of Malayalam cinema, he is known for his rich and detailed screenplays based on the social and political scenario of Kerala. He wrote screenplays for films such as Odaruthammava Aalariyam, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Varavelpu, Sandesam, Oru Maravathoor and others. His on-screen chemistry with veteran superstar Mohanlal has always been a delight to directors and the audience. The actor also won many prestigious awards for social issues.

