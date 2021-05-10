  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Actor TNR Passes Away: Nani is shocked; Offers condolences and strength to the family

Nani, Sundeep Kishan, Anil Ravipudi and other celebs offer condolences and prayers to the popular host and actor TNR.
3939 reads Mumbai
Actor TNR Passes Away Actor TNR Passes Away: Nani is shocked; Offers condolences and strength to the family
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The second wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic has taken the lives of many. Along with thousands and lakhs in the country, a lot of celebrities are also losing their lives due to the virus. In yet, another shocking and heartbreaking piece of news, popular actor and anchor T Narasimha Rao, popularly known as TNR passed away today due to COVID-19. He was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Malkajgiri, Hyderabad after he had breathing issues. Several South celebs are can't believe NTR is no more. The celebs are mourning his death on social media. 

Nani wrote, "Shocked to hear that TNR gaaru passed away .. have seen few of his interviews and he was the best when it came to his research and ability to get his guests to speak their heart out . Condolences and strength to the family." 

Director Maruthi offered the deepest condolences to TNR's family with a note that read, "Unbelievable and shocking...It's very hard to digest and painful to know my friend TNR is no more...My deepest Condolences to their family..#corona show some mercy...We can't take this any more."

Director and actor Dev Katta can't believe TNR gaaru is no more. He tweeted, "Jst can’t believe TNR gaaru is no more..! Such a pleasant, committed and studious personality to interact wth! RIP May God empower us save each othr’s lives while our leaders invest their power in optics and building lifeless stone structures with their Stone Age brains!."
Sundeep Kishan, Anil Ravipudi and other celebs offer condolences and prayers to the popular host and actor.


Credits :Twitter

You may like these
2 Years of Jersey: Fans celebrate Nani's National Award winning film's anniversary; Call it a masterpiece
Ante Sundaraniki: Nazriya Nazim begins shoot of her Telugu debut opposite Nani; Says 'First is always special'
Shyam Singha Roy: Makers of Nani starrer spend a whopping amount for the film's last schedule in Hyderabad
PICS: Ritu Varma aces floral jumpsuit, Nani flaunts new look as they take part in Rana Daggubati’s No 1 Yaari
Tuck Jagadish Pre Release: Nani REVEALS he got 'warning with love' from his fan during Shyam Singha Roy shoot
67th National Film Awards: Nani on Jersey's big win, Samantha Akkineni Tovino Thomas congratulate winners