Actor TNR Passes Away: Nani is shocked; Offers condolences and strength to the family

Nani, Sundeep Kishan, Anil Ravipudi and other celebs offer condolences and prayers to the popular host and actor TNR.

The second wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic has taken the lives of many. Along with thousands and lakhs in the country, a lot of celebrities are also losing their lives due to the virus. In yet, another shocking and heartbreaking piece of news, popular actor and anchor T Narasimha Rao, popularly known as TNR passed away today due to COVID-19. He was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Malkajgiri, Hyderabad after he had breathing issues. Several South celebs are can't believe NTR is no more. The celebs are mourning his death on social media.

Nani wrote, "Shocked to hear that TNR gaaru passed away .. have seen few of his interviews and he was the best when it came to his research and ability to get his guests to speak their heart out . Condolences and strength to the family."

Director Maruthi offered the deepest condolences to TNR's family with a note that read, "Unbelievable and shocking...It's very hard to digest and painful to know my friend TNR is no more...My deepest Condolences to their family..#corona show some mercy...We can't take this any more."

Shocked to hear that TNR gaaru passed away .. have seen few of his interviews and he was the best when it came to his research and ability to get his guests to speak their heart out . Condolences and strength to the family — Nani (@NameisNani) May 10, 2021 Unbelievable and shocking

It's very hard to digest and painful to know my friend TNR is no more

My deepest Condolences to their family#corona show some mercy

We can't take this any more pic.twitter.com/jXIHWP7pYP — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) May 10, 2021 Saddened by the loss of #TNR. Good human being. Probably one of the best interviews I did ever was with him a year ago. Condolences to his loved ones. This is like a nightmare — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) May 10, 2021 Shocked to hear that TNR gaaru passed away ..Condolences to his family. May your soul rest in peace sir pic.twitter.com/Bc2YcgtA2V — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) May 10, 2021

Director and actor Dev Katta can't believe TNR gaaru is no more. He tweeted, "Jst can’t believe TNR gaaru is no more..! Such a pleasant, committed and studious personality to interact wth! RIP May God empower us save each othr’s lives while our leaders invest their power in optics and building lifeless stone structures with their Stone Age brains!."

Jst can’t believe TNR gaaru is no more..! Such a pleasant, committed and studious personality to interact wth! RIP May God empower us save each othr’s lives while our leaders invest their power in optics and building lifeless stone structures wth their Stone Age brains! — dev katta (@devakatta) May 10, 2021

It's really Disturbing to hear that TNR's sudden demise..He is such a soft spoken gentleman... We miss you sir.. #RIP

My deepest Condolences and strength to the family. — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) May 10, 2021

Shocked...

Will miss you #TNR Garu pic.twitter.com/WRsamEl4Lu — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) May 10, 2021

