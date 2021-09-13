Actor Uttej's wife passes away due to cancer; Chiranjeevi visits hospital and offers condolences to family

In a heartbreaking piece of news, Telugu actor Uttej's wife Padmavathi passed away on Monday morning due to cancer. On learning about the demise, megastar Chiranjeevi rushed to the hospital and offered his condolences to Uttej’s family. Inconsolable Uttej broke down into tears on seeing Chiranjeevi. Prakash Raj was also spotted at the hospital.

The actor's wife Padmavathi breathed her last on September 13 at Basavatarakam cancer hospital. The family is shaken after the unfortunate incident and a few photos of Uttej and his daughter from the hospital have surfaced on social media. Several actors, directors, and producers have taken to social media to offer condolences to the bereaved family. Uttej is in a state of shock. It is an irreplaceable loss for the Uttej family.

Actor Uttej wife passed away due to cancer. Boss @KChiruTweets visited hospital and offered his condolences. Uttej broke down into tears when Boss came. Om Shanthi pic.twitter.com/NnFGOjpU2z — chiranjeevi tharvathe yevarayina | Aacharya (@Deepu0124) September 13, 2021

Reportedly, Padmavathi used to look after and totally manage Uttej’s Mayukha Talkies Film Acting School. She had always been socially responsible and took part in various activities like blood donation campaigns along with her husband.

Heartfelt condolences to Uttej and his family for an irreplaceable loss.