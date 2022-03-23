Actor Vinayakan makes controversial statements about Me Too Movement; Says 'he doesn't know what it is'

Vinayakan is an actor and music composer in the Tamil and Malayalam film industries. The actor, who was promoting his film Oruthee, spoke to the media and made some controversial statements, which has become a buzz on the Internet. He said that he has no idea what Me Too Movement means and if asking women for sex is Me Too, he will continue doing so.

Vinayakan said, "What is Me Too? I do not know. Is it up to the girl? Let me ask, what if I want to have sex with a woman? In my life, I have had physical relationships with ten women. I asked those ten women if they would like to have a physical relationship with me. I will still ask if that is what you say Me Too means. No woman has come here and asked me. ''

Other than this, the actor also took a dig at the fans of superstars. Vinayakan says that fans are assholes and that no movie can win or lose if the fans think so. He said that nothing is going to happen here because the fans thought they were fools.

Oruthee previously titled as Thee is a Malayalam drama, helmed by VK Prakash. The movie marks the comeback of actress Navya Nair. Oruthee depicts the story of a woman who is a boat conductor. Oruthee also stars Drishya Dinesh, K.P.A.C. Lalitha, who has passed away recently, and Vinayakan in important roles.

Also Read: Jeans actor Prashanth to marry a second time soon?