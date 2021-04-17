Actor Vivek passes away at 59 at Chennai hospital; Shocked fans offer emotional tributes

Renowned Tamil star Vivek was admitted to the hospital on Friday after he suffered a heart attack. In a sad turn of events, he passed away on Saturday morning. Fans have been pouring in condolences on social media.

The weekend began on an extremely sad note for the Tamil industry as actor Vivek passed away at the age of 59. The actor was admitted to the SIMS Hospital in Chennai after suffering a major heart attack on Friday. The hospital had issued a health update about him yesterday and informed fans that following the heart attack an Emergency Angioplasty for a completely blocked blood vessel. He was reportedly on ECMO support post the surgery. However, he passed away at 4:35 AM as reported via Times of India via a medical bulletin from the hospital.

The sad and sudden demise of the renowned actor has left fans, industry colleagues, and his loved ones in a state of shock. As soon as the news of Vivek's demise broke, fans took to social media to offer condolences and strength to the entire family. Many remembered his comic works and how impeccable his comedy timing was. Fans remembered him and penned emotional tributes on Twitter. He was known for several films including Puthu Puthu Arthangal, Run, Dhool, Anniyan, and many more.

A fan wrote on Twitter, "What a sad news to hear, dunno how to take it...feel sad for a life cut short #RIPVivek." Another wrote, "Most Humble humorous Human being...is no more #Vivek #Ripvivek."

Take a look at fan tributes:

What a shock in the morning ! @Actor_Vivek is no more Cannot believe it! No words #RIPVivek RIP SIR pic.twitter.com/kUM2BgCtVm — SRIKANTH SAYAM (@srikanth1171) April 17, 2021

@Actor_Vivek can't able to believe you are no more sir . Rest along with Kalam sir. #RIPVivek — Ajish A (@ajisharul) April 17, 2021

The made who made us laugh has left us all in tears! Actor #Vivekh has passed away at 4.35am this morning, after suffering a heart attack yesterday.#RIPVivek pic.twitter.com/trDLlBH1j0 — . (@Bablurockzzzz) April 17, 2021

He’s a legend..May his soul rest in peace #RIPVivek — ice&fire (@itspd93) April 17, 2021

Extremely Shocking & Heartbreaking. Darkest Day For Tamil Cinema & Tamil Audience. There Can Never Be Another Vivek. You Will Be Missed & Remembered @Actor_Vivek Sir Can't Believe We Are Using This Tag, #RIPVivek Sir pic.twitter.com/lh3YVwEJeq — Thalapathy Fans Team (@TFT_Offl) April 17, 2021

Loss of words #RIPVivek Apart from grt actor , he was a very good human. His contribution to society and environment gave more inspiration to others & respect to him @Actor_Vivek u r a true star u lived by a grt example for youths. Will be missing u — Loganathan (@logu_ceg) April 17, 2021

On Friday, the statement issued by SIMS hospital mentioned, "Actor Padma Shri Dr. Vivek was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state by 11:00 am today to the emergency room by specialists. Later, he underwent Emergency Coronary Angiogram followed by Angioplasty. He is currently in critical condition on ECMO in the Intensive Care Unit. This is an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. This is a separate Cardiac event. It may not be due to COVID vaccination."

The actor also spoke to the media on Thursday after taking the COVID 19 first jab and urged everyone to take the vaccination. His sad demise on Saturday morning has left the entire Tamil industry in a state of shock. His contribution to cinema was even recognized when he was conferred with the Padma Shri Award in 2009.

Also Read|Vivek’s Health: Hospital issues statement; Says he is critical and receiving treatment in the ICU

Credits :Times Of India

Share your comment ×