Actor Vivek’s Demise: AR Rahman, SJ Suryah, Radikaa Sarathukar are heartbroken over the loss

Vivek was admitted to a Chennai based hospital on Friday after suffering a heart attck. He was given first-id and was later put on ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) support.

The news of actor Vivek’s demise came as a huge shock to the people of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. He was admitted to SIIMS hospital, Chennai after complaining of uneasiness. However, the hospital statement in the early hours of Saturday revealed that the actor did not respond to treatments and passed away. Shocked by his demise, celebrities from the Kollywood industry have taken to social media and paid their tributes.

AR Rahman wrote on his Twitter space, “@Actor_Vivek can’t believe you’ve left us ..May you rest in peace ..you’ve entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us”. Radikaa Sarathukumar wrote on her Twitter space, “Shocked beyond words @Actor_Vivek. So many wonderful memories and moments shared with you keep rushing into my memories. My heart goes out to your family ,#RIp dear friend.”. Film director Thiru wrote, “Can’t believe this. RIP Vivek sir.”

@Actor_Vivek can’t believe you’ve left us ..May you rest in peace ..you’ve entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us — A.R.Rahman #99Songs (@arrahman) April 17, 2021

Shocking n still unable to believe that this legend is no more

Memories of Working with him in Mkumaran will always be treasured

Deep condolences to the family — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) April 17, 2021

OMG..cant believe I woke up to this Shocking news abt Legendary @Actor_Vivek sir Heartbreaking.. Greatest Comedian of our Times who always incorporated a Social Message into his COMEDY I hav always been his diehard FAN U wl live in our Hearts forever dear Sir#ripvivek pic.twitter.com/4ferfSsgDm — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) April 17, 2021

Can’t believe this. RIP Vivek sir. — Thiru (@dir_thiru) April 17, 2021

Shocked beyond words @Actor_Vivek . So many wonderful memories and moments shared with you keep rushing into my https://t.co/I0HXr6yYPc heart goes out to your family ,#RIp dear friend. — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) April 17, 2021

Maaperum kalaignane Manam udaindhu ponen Periya izhappu ....yenna nadakkindradhu ???? #RIP pic.twitter.com/x9jEtuXkr8 — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) April 17, 2021

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad took to his Twitter space and expressed how shocked he was to hear the news. He wrote, “OMG..cant believe I woke up to this Shocking news abt Legendary @Actor_Vivek sir… Heartbreaking… Greatest Comedian of our Times who always incorporated a Social Message into his COMEDY I have always been his diehard FAN U wl live in our Hearts forever dear Sir”. SJ Suryah called it a huge loss and stated that he is unable to believe what happened. Calling him a great actor, SJ Suryah expressed his disbelief. On Thursday, Vivek took his first jab of COVID 19 and urged people to do the same.

