Actor Vivek suffers heart attack and is admitted to ICU; Fans wish him a speedy recovery
According to media reports, Tamil actor Vivek has been admitted today to a private hospital in Chennai. The actor has suffered a heart attack and reportedly, under serious condition in ICU. The reason behind the same is unknown and the hospital is expected to release an official statement about Vivek's health soon. Vivek, on Thursday, took the first shot of the COVID 19 vaccine at the Government Omandurar Hospital. He even urged people who are eligible, to avail themselves of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Speaking to the media, Vivek had said yesterday, "You might be taking Siddha medicines, Ayurvedic medicines, Vitamin-C, Zinc tablets etc. This is all fine. But these are added measures. The vaccine is the only thing that can save your life. If you ask me if people who are vaccinated don’t get COVID-19, it is not like that. Even if COVID-19 hits you, there won’t be death." Meanwhile, his fans are sending get well soon wishes on social media.
Fans are sending prayers and get well soon wishes to their favourite star on social media. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Prayers and wishing @Actor_Vivek sir a speedy recovery."
The other Tweet read, "#ActorVivek sir please recover get well soon sir."
Prayers and wishing @Actor_Vivek sir a speedy recovery
@Actor_Vivek I will.pray for speed recovery of your health sir
In 2009, the Government of India awarded Vivek with the Padma Shri award for his contribution to the arts. Introduced in films by director K. Balachander, actor Vivek is known for his on-point comic timing. Acted in more than 200 films, he has been a part of movies like Unnaruge Naan Irundhal (1999), Run (2002) Parthiban Kanavu (2003), Anniyan (2005) and Sivaji (2007).