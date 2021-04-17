Actor Vivek's Demise: Dhanush, Samantha Akkineni, Trisha, Ravi Teja and others shocked and heartbroken
Tamil actor and comedian Vivek's demise has shattered the entire South film industry. Devastated by the actor's sudden demise, fans and celebs from the film industry have taken to social media to pay homage to the late actor. Ravi Teja remembers Vivek as a good human being as he offered condolences to his family and loved ones. The actor tweeted, "Saddened by #Vivek garu's untimely demise! A great human being. His on-screen performances... the laughs he brought... will always remain in our hearts. My condolences to his family and loved ones."
Actor Vishal recalls his first shot with Vivek in Tamil cinema. "My First Shot in Tamil Cinema was with Vivek Sir, he wrote on Twitter. Other celebs like Samantha Akkineni, Dhanush, Trisha Krishnan, Kona Venkat, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, superstar Rajinikanth, Nivetha Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, and the entire film industry is in shock and disbelief that Vivek is no more among them.
Actor R Madhavan says 'heaven are lucky' as he pens an emotional note on Vivek's sudden demise. He writes, "RIP @Actor_Vivek sir.Heart broken and stunned that you would embark on your heavenly journey so suddenly and early.The world is deprived of a truly good man who genuinely cared for everyone and everything in it. I will so miss your laughter, wisdom and care.The heavens are lucky."
Here's what celebs have to say about
What a great loss . Shocked and saddened .. #RIPVivekSir pic.twitter.com/GVDojaTTOh
— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 17, 2021
Vivek sir
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 17, 2021
Vivek sir
— Trish (@trishtrashers) April 17, 2021
Today we lost an amazing actor, wonderful human being and lover of nature:Padma Shri Vivek.
His contributions to my films, Tamil Film Industry and to society is immeasurable, so is this loss. May his soul Rest In Peace
My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans.
— Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) April 17, 2021
Heart broken and shattered. Great loss to the industry and to the society. Such a gem of person. So much he wanted to do for the society. Will miss you sir. Love u sir always @Actor_Vivek #RIPVivekSir pic.twitter.com/Vu6Ep6t6fW
— Arya (@arya_offl) April 17, 2021
I am deeply saddened by the loss we have encountered. My condolences to the family.
You will be dearly missed Vivek Sir. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/00jhTYIcZK
— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 17, 2021
RIP Vivek Sir ! something about watching you on screen always made one feel like we’ve known you forever. This is truly heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/MQZQaBH6Og
— dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) April 17, 2021
Shocked and devastated beyond words. I remember he was the first person ever to call and wish me when our first song released. Rest in peace Vivek sir. Your legacy will live on forever
— Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) April 17, 2021
RIP Vivek ! The one person who made us laugh his entire career, your loss is truly breaking our hearts. pic.twitter.com/g83lmA5O1a
— Mammootty (@mammukka) April 17, 2021
Devastated that Vivek Sir is no more with us....A True Green Warrior & an Inspiration to many of us....RIP #RIPVivekSir
— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) April 17, 2021
My First Shot in Tamil Cinema was with Vivek Sir#RipVivekSir
— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) April 17, 2021
So saddened by the untimely demise of @Actor_Vivek :( my deepest condolences to his loved ones and friends who shall miss him terribly! A great void shall be seen in the creative world today
— shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) April 17, 2021
Saddened by #Vivek garu's untimely demise! A great human being. His on-screen performances... the laughs he brought... will always remain in our hearts. My condolences to his family and loved ones.
— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) April 17, 2021
Rest in peace Vivek sir! Privileged to have worked with you. Prayers and condolences to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/SUXwToopSL
— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 17, 2021
Absolutely heartbreaking to hear the unfortunate news of @Actor_Vivek Gaaru’s demise. You have gone too soon Vivek gaaru! You have created a void that cannot be filled! RIP #ActorVivek
— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) April 17, 2021
You were one of the nicest, kindest people I’ve known in the industry. I will do my part to continue your good work for the society. Rest in peace Vivek sir. #RIPVivekSir
— Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) April 17, 2021
RIP #vivek sir
— Nani (@NameisNani) April 17, 2021
Gem of a Person Gave So Much Confidence & Knowledge He Use to Take Our Stress Out With his jokes .Never felt like We Wr acting With a Senior and Most Experienced Actor
In film ( boys )
WE MISS U MANGALAM SIR
GONE TOO SOON #RIPVivekSir @Actor_Vivek pic.twitter.com/K9FoA78haj
— thaman S (@MusicThaman) April 17, 2021
#DhruvVikram's extremely heartfelt insta story condolence msg for #Vivek sir pic.twitter.com/oW2ovGRtyN
— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 17, 2021
Also Read: Rajinikanth pens heartfelt note for Vivek; Says the days when they worked together are unforgettable
Vivek passed away early at around 4:30 AM on Saturday (April 17) at a hospital in Chennai. A day after getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, he was rushed to a hospital in an unconscious condition. The hospital, yesterday released a statement updating about the actor's health condition.
The statement read, "Actor Padma Shri Dr. Vivek was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state by 11:00 am today to the emergency room by specialists. Later, he underwent Emergency Coronary Angiogram followed by Angioplasty. He is currently in critical condition on ECMO in the Intensive Care Unit. This is an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. This is a separate Cardiac event. It may not be due to COVID vaccination."