Actor Vivek's Demise: Dhanush, Samantha Akkineni, Trisha, Ravi Teja and others shocked and heartbroken

Tamil actor and comedian Vivek's demise has shattered the entire South film industry. Devastated by the actor's sudden demise, fans and celebs from the film industry have taken to social media to pay homage to the late actor. Ravi Teja remembers Vivek as a good human being as he offered condolences to his family and loved ones. The actor tweeted, "Saddened by #Vivek garu's untimely demise! A great human being. His on-screen performances... the laughs he brought... will always remain in our hearts. My condolences to his family and loved ones."

Actor Vishal recalls his first shot with Vivek in Tamil cinema. "My First Shot in Tamil Cinema was with Vivek Sir, he wrote on Twitter. Other celebs like Samantha Akkineni, Dhanush, Trisha Krishnan, Kona Venkat, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, superstar Rajinikanth, Nivetha Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, and the entire film industry is in shock and disbelief that Vivek is no more among them.

Actor R Madhavan says 'heaven are lucky' as he pens an emotional note on Vivek's sudden demise. He writes, "RIP @Actor_Vivek sir.Heart broken and stunned that you would embark on your heavenly journey so suddenly and early.The world is deprived of a truly good man who genuinely cared for everyone and everything in it. I will so miss your laughter, wisdom and care.The heavens are lucky."

Vivek passed away early at around 4:30 AM on Saturday (April 17) at a hospital in Chennai. A day after getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, he was rushed to a hospital in an unconscious condition. The hospital, yesterday released a statement updating about the actor's health condition.

The statement read, "Actor Padma Shri Dr. Vivek was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state by 11:00 am today to the emergency room by specialists. Later, he underwent Emergency Coronary Angiogram followed by Angioplasty. He is currently in critical condition on ECMO in the Intensive Care Unit. This is an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. This is a separate Cardiac event. It may not be due to COVID vaccination."

