Actors Dulquer Salmaan to Pooja Hegde, actors mourn Satish Kaushik’s death; Share memories with the director

The news of the actor-director Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise has left the film industry shocked. The 66-year-old suffered a heart attack. From Bollywood to the South, the film fraternity mourns the loss of the veteran actor today. He attended Javed Akhtar’s holi party and posed with several stars, the photos of which are uploaded on his social media account.

Dulquer Salman heartbroken by Satish Kaushik’s demise

Actor Dulquer Salmaan who has worked on the yet-to-release project Guns and Gulaabs along with Satish Kaushik took to Twitter to share a note which reads, “RIP Satish Sir. This is heartbreaking. Thank you for the memories. You were so kind and patient with me and such a delight to work with on our scenes together. The days you were on set were the best. Filling everyone with your light. Praying for your family & friends.”

Khushbu Sundar’s memory of Satish Kaushik

Khushbu Sundar, the actress turned politician wrote on Twitter, “Deeply shocked and saddened at the demise of #SatishKaushik ji. Have known him since I was very young. My memories of him are that of an ever smiling happy man who loved to keep surroundings happy. You will be missed. A lot. You will continue to bring smile to our hearts. #RIP” She also shared a photo of the director smiling along with the post.

Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia, and Kajal Aggarwal pay respect

Actress Tamanna Bhatia also took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of the director with the message, “Shocked and saddened to hear of the untimely demise of Satish Kaushik Ji. May his soul rest in peace.” NBK108 lead actress Kajal Aggarwal also shared her respects on social media.

Pooja Hegde shared an image where she is seen chatting with Satish Kaushik and wrote, “Grown up watching him in films. Glad that fate had planned for me to work with him too. So sweet and such a great sense of humour. R.I.P Satish Ji. We’ll see you through your films.”

