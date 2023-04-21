Actress Aishwarya Bhaskaran reveals facing sexual harassment online after sharing her number for work; VIDEO

Veteran Tamil actress Aishwarya Bhaskaran, who is known for her supporting roles in movies, has revealed that she has been facing sexual harassment. She shared that she has been facing harassment online after several men sent her loathsome messages. The actress shared a video to open up about the trauma and added that she decided to talk about the issue on her daughter's advice.

The harassment began after Aishwarya shared her contact number on social media for her soap business. She shared her contact number on social media to enable customers to place orders and this has led to inappropriate messages and even obscene photos. She shared a few men and shared pics of their private parts and it caused her a lot of mental trauma. The actress shared the video on her YouTube channel, Multi Mommy, and added that she didn't want to take it up to cyber crime but is forced to. The actress further said that she will take legal action if this harassment continues.

She also revealed that her soap business has now become her primary source of income due to a lack of acting opportunities at the moment. After Aishwarya shared her story of facing sexual harassment, several netizens came in support of her. The actress also thanked her fans for their constant support throughout the situation.

Watch Aishwarya Bhaskaran open up about sexual harassment here:

About Aishwarya Bhaskaran

Aishwarya acted in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu movies along with several Malayalam and Tamil television soap operas. She is the daughter of popular yesteryear actress Lakshmi. However, ever since her divorce in 1996, she has been single and living with her daughter.

Some of her best-known movies are Oliyampukal, Mamagaru, Meera, Butterflies, Narasimham and etc. The actress made her debut in the Hindi cinema in the action-crime drama Gardish written and directed by Priyadarshan. She currently runs a YouTube channel, where she speaks about vegan recipes, soap-making, and spirituality.

