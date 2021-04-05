Actress and dancer Uthara Unni’s wedding PHOTOS are here and we can’t stop gushing over the newlyweds

Mollywood actress and dancer Uthara Unni took to her Instagram space and shared some photos from her wedding with Nithesh S Nair.

Mollywood actress and popular dancer Uthara Unni got married to a Kozhikode native and a Mangalore-based businessman Nithesh S Nair today in a traditional wedding ceremony. The couple was engaged in December 2019 and was supposed to get married in April 2020. However, they postponed their wedding owing to the pandemic situation and said during an interview that they will tie the knot when the situation is back to normal. Now, they are finally married and their dream wedding photos are shared by Uthara.

Earlier in 2020, the actress shared a photo with her then fiancé and wrote, "As the world is going through an epidemic outbreak of the corona virus, we have decided to postpone our wedding celebrations until the situation calms down. We regret to inform this to everyone who had booked their tickets in advance to join our joyous events." Now that the second wave of COVID 19 is spreading across the country, the couple got married in an intimate and elegant wedding ceremony.

