Actress Anjali breaks silence after Nandamuri Balakrishna pushed her at Gangs of Godavari event; Chinmayi Sripaada REACTS to incident

Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest public appearance has created havoc on social media after a video of him allegedly pushing actress Anjali on stage went viral. Now, finally, the actress has backed the actor-turned-politician a day after the incident.

After the video where Nandamuri is seen allegedly pushing Anjali on stage at the pre-release event of Gangs of Godavari went viral, the actress took to her official X (formerly called Twitter) account to share a video from the event.

Sharing the video, Anjali wrote, "I want to thank Balakrishna Garu for gracing the Gangs of Godavari pre-release event with his presence. I would like to express that Balakrishna garu and I have always maintained mutual respect for each other and We share a great friendship from a long time. It was wonderful to share the stage with him again (sic)."

Her post:

Chinmayi Sripaada reacts to the viral video

Meanwhile, playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada slammed the Akhanda actor for his behavior with the actress on stage.

Sharing the video on Twitter, she defended Anjali for laughing after the incident and wrote, "One of the biggest problems I see from people sharing this is the judgment of 'Look at her laughing. She should have ___ 1. It is NOT possible to respond according to your spectator response as you watch this on your device. This most moral policing, holier than thou – pure as the driven snow – Harishchandra /Sri Ramachandramoorthy or their relative incarnates will fail to understand".

The singer further slammed society and said that it refuses to hold men in power who misbehave, especially when they come from money, caste, and political power.

''Don’t come and tell women what to say and how to behave when you have everything to gain and nothing to lose”, Chinmayi added.

What is the Nandamuri - Anjali controversy?

Vishwak Sen's upcoming film, Gangs of Godavari, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated projects of this year. The makers held a special trailer launch event, which was attended by the entire star cast.

However, a video surfaced online in which Nandamuri Balakrishna can be seen pushing Anjali as he arrives on stage. This paved the way for the big controversy. Although the actress was spotted laughing loudly after the incident, this act of Nandamuri did not escape the eyes of netizens.

