Actress Assault Case: Dileep moves Kerala HC again to stop further investigation

Malayalam actor Dileep has once again moved Kerala High Court opposing further investigation in the 2017 actress abduction and sexual assault case. In his new plea, filed on Wednesday, February 2, Dileep has mentioned that this new investigation against him is an attempt to "sabotage the trial" and protract the case. The case is filed to stop the probe further.

The actor, in his plea filed through advocate Philip T Varghese says that the charge sheet was filed in November 2017, and charges were framed in January 2020, so further investigation in the case was not permissible. Dileep goes to Kerala HC following new revelations made by filmmaker Balachandra Kumar. The fresh investigation started after Balachandra shared some evidence and audio recordings in connection with the case. Among these are clips in which male voices can be heard discussing an attack on the police officers investigating the case. Following this, a new FIR was filed against six people including Dileep, Suraj, Dileep's brother Anoop, a man that Balachandrakumar addressed as 'VIP' and two others.

According to reports in The News Minute, Dileep says that the new investigation causes ‘prejudice to establish his defence'. Also, the actor, who is the main accused along with 6 others, has said that he should get the equal right to investigate and this new investigation against him is "a malafide and illegal investigation infringing his fundamental right to a fair investigation."

He has also called this investigation 'illegal' stating the police didn't take prior permission from the court to conduct further investigation.

