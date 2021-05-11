Actress Beena Antony hospitalised for COVID 19; Husband Manoj Kumar breaks down while narrating the story

Beena Antony had isolated herself first at home after one of the crew members on the sets tested positive for the deadly virus. However, a few days later, she got herself tested and the symptoms worsened.

Noted Malayalam television actress Beena Antony recently got tested positive for COVID-19. The actress is admitted to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment for the same. Beena Antony had isolated herself first at home after one of the crew members on the sets tested positive for the deadly virus. However, a few days later, she got herself tested and the symptoms worsened. Beena Antony's husband and actor Manoj has now shared a video narrating how his family had been going through tough times.

"It is one of the toughest situations in my life. Beena had symptoms for a couple of days. She was under self-quarantine after one person from a shooting set was tested positive for COVID. But days before, her symptoms worsened and we took her to the hospital. She tested negative for antigen test but was positive in the RTPCR test. Soon after the result, doctors started treatment and it was noticed that she started having pneumonia. I hid this news from both Beena and our son. But, later, when Beena insisted, I informed her the same. I lost my courage when the doctors asked me to look for hospitals that have better ICU facilities. Now, by god's grace she is out of danger," Manoj reveals in the video.

Also Read: Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam team donates 50 custom beds, stretchers to Hyderabad hospital for COVID 19 relief

I cried only in front of the deities. When my parents call every day to enquire about her condition, I lied to them that she was alright. I was crying inside when I said this. I told them that she would soon return to us. I didn’t let anyone know my pain and consoled Beena whenever she called. It is God who gave me the strength to bear everything; else I would have died due to a heart attack,” Manoj added further in the emotional video.

Watch the video below:

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×