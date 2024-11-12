Actress Kasthuri Shankar goes into hiding after police files case against her for controversial remarks on Telugu community?

Kasthuri Shankar is reportedly absconding after police filed a case against her for hurting the sentiments of the Telugu community. According to a report by Kerala Kaumudi, the actress went missing after seeking anticipatory bail from the Madras High Court. For those unversed, Kasthuri sparked public outrage after she made derogatory comments about the Telugu-speaking people.

During an event in Tamil Nadu, the actress claimed that Telugu people are descendants of courtesans who served ancient kings. Following this, several legal complaints were filed against her in various parts of the state, including Madurai and Chennai, for making controversial statements in public. Authorities swiftly responded to these complaints and issued legal notices to Kasthuri.

However, according to the report by Kerala Kaumudi, when the cops reached Kasthuri's home in Poes Garden for further questioning, they found her house locked. Not only that, her phone was also switched off and she went off the grid. Reports suggest that she might be hiding in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the actress had issued a public statement after receiving backlash over her comment on the Telugu community. She took to her X handle and wrote, "I have received many threats and attacks in the last two days. They only hardened my resolve. However, today a most respected Telugu brother of mine patiently explained the ramifications of my choice of words on the entire Telugu populace of Tamil Nadu and beyond."

Advertisement

Kasthuri further added, "It was never my intention to hurt or offend my Telugu extended family. I am sorry for any inadvertent ill feeling. In the interest of all-round amity, I withdraw all references to Telugu in my speech delivered on 3rd November 2024. This controversy has diverted focus from the more important points I raised in that speech."

Check out her full statement below:

Meanwhile, Kasthuri Shankar is well-known for her work in films like Indian, Amaidhipadai, Annamayya, Enga Muthalali, Senthamizh Paattu, Godfather, Madras and more.

ALSO READ: Angry Allu Arjun fans attack a YouTube channel office over objectionable content of Pushpa 2 star and his wife Sneha; deets inside