Actress Leena Maria Paul arrested in a Rs 200 crore extortion racket involving boyfriend Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Malayalam actress Leena Maria Paul has hit headlines on being arrested in a Rs 200-crore extortion racket involving her partner Sukesh Chandrasekar. Paul who kickstarted her acting career with Mohanlal starrer Red Chillies in 2009, has allegedly helped conman Chandrasekhar in duping former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Aditi Singh filed an FIR on August 7 and informed police about how a man posing as a senior official of the Law Ministry in June last year offered her a deal to secure bail for her husband in return for money. Shivinder Mohan Singh was then in jail in a money laundering case.

At the time of the incident, Chandrasekhar was running an extortion racket while he was already behind the bars in Delhi's Rohini jail. Chandrasekhar's two associates who helped him from outside the prison along with two senior officials of Rohini jail for aiding Chandrasekhar have been arrested.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) RK Singh said, "An assistant jail superintendent and the deputy superintendent of Rohini jail were found involved in the racket and they have admitted to have helped the accused. The two jail officials were also arrested."

Chandrashekhar, an accused in 21 other cases and his partner-actress Leena Maria Paul are involved in several fraud cases. On Monday, a Delhi Court granted Delhi Police 15-day custody of Leena Paul.

In 2013, Leena Maria Paul was arrested with Chandrasekar in a alleged cheating Chennai bank of Rs 19 crore. She was again arrested in 2015 in a scam worth crores.

In December 2018, Paul again created headlines for all the wrong reasons after a shootout at her beauty parlour in Kochi.

