Actress Mayuri Kyatari gets married to childhood friend Arjun; Shares a beautiful video from her special day

Actress Mayuri Kyatari got married to childhood friend Arjun in presence of their family members at Sri Tirumalagiri Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple in JP Nagar, Bengaluru.
Mayuri Kyatari, who began her career in the Kannada soap opera Ashwini Nakshatra, gets married to her childhood love Arun amid lockdown. The actress got married in presence of their family members at Sri Thirumalagiri Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple in JP Nagar, Bengaluru. Mayuri also took to social media and shared a beautiful video from her wedding. Sharing the video from her special day on Instagram, the new bride wrote, "Yes I am married..12/06/2020 10 years of friendship given a meaning today.. Vl update more shortly." One can see in the video, the couple looks adorable together in their traditional outfits for the big day. 

Mayuri looks happiest and beautiful in traditional South Indian silk saree while Arjun is wearing panache and golden turban. Mayuri Kyatari never revealed about her personal life and made sure that her marriage is a private thing before she made it official on Instagram. Though reports were doing rounds about her marriage, the actress never confirmed it. After knowing each other for 10 years, the couple decided to tie the knot. Check out Mayuri Kyatari's wedding video below. 

Mayuri Kyatari became popular and a household name through TV show until she made her debut in the Kannada movie, Krishna Leela. She has worked with Sharan in a movie titled, Nataraja Service under Puneeth Rajkumar presentation. She was also an Anchor for 4 years during her career in the industry. 

Congratulations to the newly married couple! 

