Actress Meena urges people to stay indoors amid nationwide lock down for COVID 19

Actor Meena took to her social media space and shared a video, in which she urged people to stay indoors to keep the Coronavirus from spreading.

At a time when the central government has imposed a nationwide lockdown to combat the outspread of COVID-19, news channels are showing footage of people wandering in the streets. Addressing this issue, actress Meena took to her social media space and she has urged people to stay indoors to keep the virus from spreading. The video has caught the attention of the public and people are sharing it across all social media platforms.

In the video, she can be seen saying that she was deeply hurt when she saw footages on news channels which showed people not following the lockdown strictly. She also stated that the only way to keep the virus from spreading is by staying indoors. She encouraged people to start a healthy habit and spend time with their family while on quarantine. She added that it was not the time to complain about getting bored while staying at home.

On the work front, Meena will be seen next in Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film has four female leads including Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar, and Meena. Senior actor Prakash Raj will also be seen in a key role. It is to be noted that Meena and Rajinikanth were seen romancing on-screen in many movies including Muthu, Ejaman, Veera to name a few. Currently, the shooting of Annaatthe has been halted owing to the lockdown for Coronavirus.

Credits :Facebook

