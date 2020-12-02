Actress Meera Nandan goes down the memory lane as she opens up on love & heartbreaks in birthday post

Meera Nandan, who recently turned 30 penned a heartfelt note on her 20s, and that now, she is all set to welcome another decade.

Malayalam actress-RJ Neera Nandan's latest Instagram post that she shared on her birthday has grabbed everyone's attention. The actress, who recently turned 30 penned a heartfelt note on how her 20s was and that she is all set to welcome another decade. Going down her memory lane, Meera in her long post wrote, "Looking back at my 20s with a full heart, must admit I’ve lived and learned so much in the past decade and enjoyed so many firsts. I wouldn’t change anything to be where I’m today- no matter; the ups n downs."

She further went on to share how she fell in love, had heartbreaks but eventually learnt that self-care is important. She wrote, "Graduated college, earned a Degree whilst I pursued my acting career. Relocated to Dubai, got to try my hand at radio (which I’m absolutely loving right now). Lived on my own and found a new love for independence. Fell in love, had heartbreaks and learned to love myself first. Got to know that no matter what, family comes first. Made new friends and best friends. Currently, working through a pandemic but knowing that better days are yet to come. My 20’s were good but hoping 30’s will be even better. Now, bring on the champs..and a new decade."

Meera started her acting career by featuring in ads in 2007 and made her big-screen debut in Malayalam cinema the following year by playing the female lead in Lal Jose's Mulla. In 2014, she moved to Dubai to work as a Radio Jockey.

Credits :Instagram

