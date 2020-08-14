Actress Payal Ghosh distributes sanitizers, masks and Indian flags ahead of Independence Day
"It's the 74th Independence Day and we have come a long way. Thousands have laid their lives and let's just pray and wish for them. There are so many who still don't have masks and sanitisers. The virus is showing no signs of being controlled. The mask and sanitisers can save lives, so along with the Indian flag I thought I'd distribute these as well. I urge everyone who can, to come forward and help each other during these times," Payal shared.
Payal is best known for her role in the 2017 Bollywood comedy, "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi", starring Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: South actor Payal Ghosh approached for Bigg Boss 14?