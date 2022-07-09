Actress Priya Anand's sensational statement on godman Nithyanand goes viral; Says 'I want to marry him'

Priya Anand, the South Indian actress, predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu. She made her acting debut with the Tamil film Vaamanan in 2009 and then made her Telugu debut in Leader opposite Rana Daggubati a year. She made her Hindi debut in 2012 with a supporting role in English Vinglish and subsequently appeared in the film Fukrey and others. While the actress is riding good with success in her career, she is currently in news for her sensational comments towards Nithyananda, a Saint guru and self-proclaimed 'godman'

In an interview with a Youtube channel, Priya Anand opened up about Nithyanand and revealed that she wants to marry Nityananda Swami. If asked why, no matter what kind of propaganda is being done about him, he is still loved and worshiped by thousands of devotees.

She further also added that if she marries him then there is no need of changing the last name because it's quite similar. While Priya's comments have taken the internet by storm, it is believed that she said it in jest and was joking about it. However, a clarification from the actress is awaited.

Nithyanand, the guru man, left India and went hiding from the police following accusations and charges of rape and abduction in Indian courts. He subsequently announced the founding of his own self-proclaimed island nation called Kailaasa, a separate country just for him.

Meanwhile, Priya Anand was last seen in Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James, which became a blockbuster hit. Now, she is returning to Tollywood after 10 years with Sushanth Akkineni's series Maa Neella Tank. The eight-episode series, which also stars Priya Anand, is a feel-good village dramedy. The series has been directed by Lakshmi Soujanya.

She also has Sumo and Kasethan Kadavulada both starring Mirchi Shiva and Andhagan, in which she is playing the female lead opposite veteran hero Prashanth.