Actress Shamna Kasim ties the knot with businessman beau; Drops sneak peek from her dreamy wedding

South beauty Shamna Kasim, who is also known as Poorna, recently got married to her businessman beau Shanid Asif Ali in a close-knit wedding ceremony. The actress took to her Instagram account and posted sneak peeks from the dreamy wedding ceremony in Dubai. The stunner opted for an orange silk saree for her special day and paired it with a green heavily embellished blouse. The look was completed with a shawl and traditional gold jewelry. She even wrote a heartfelt note for her hubby.



Her note went like this, "Well I might not be the most beautiful woman in the world, nor do I possess all the traits of a good spouse, but you never made me feel any less of myself. You’ve adored me for who I am and never attempted to change me. It also encouraged me to work on myself to bring out the best in me. Today, amidst our near and dear ones you and I start this fabulous journey of togetherness. I know it is a little overwhelming, but I promise to be with you through thick and thin and support you forever love."