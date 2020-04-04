Actress Sharmeila Mandre gets injured in a car accident in Bengaluru; Sustains face and hand injuries

Budding actor Sharmeila Mandre was injured in an accident and she has sustained injuries in her face and hand.

Budding actor Sharmiela Mandre and her friend Lokesh Vasanth have sustained serious injuries after an accident took place while they were travelling. According to media reports, Mandre has sustained injuries on her face and hand, while Lokesh has a fracture on his hand. According to a report in Deccan Herald, a police control room informed the traffic cops at around 3 AM on Saturday about the accident at Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru.

A huge drama was staged at the accident spot when the police rushed there. Reportedly, a man, who claimed to be the driver, refused to reveal the names of the injured. When police asked him to produce his driving license, he refused to do so and requested the police to take them to hospital without registering a case. After police explained that the railway underbridge was damaged in the accident and that they cannot be allowed to go without a case, he confessed the names.

However, when police told him they will detain him for giving a false statement, he apparently fled the spot. Sharmeila Mandre and her friend were later taken to a private hospital by the cops, where they were treated for their injuries. Apart from violating the lockdown prohibitory order, it was reported in Deccan Herald that they were suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. However, a report from the hospital is still awaited.

