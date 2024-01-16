Actress Swasika Vijay set to get hitched to actor-model Prem Jacob?

Actress Swasika Vijay is one of the biggest up and coming stars in Malayalam cinema at present. The actress, who made her debut in 2009 has continued to entertain the audience over the last 15 years, and has found a place for herself in the audience's hearts.

In the latest update, it is being reported by several media outlets that Swasika is all set to get married to television actor Prem Jacob. It is understood that the two of them have also shared screen space in the soap opera Manam Pole Mangalyam, which aired from 2020 to 2022. As per reports, the duo are set to tie the knot on January 26th in Thiruvananthapuram, and will be hosting a reception for close friends on January 27th in Kochi.

More about Swasika Vijay and Prem Jacob

Apart from appearing together in the 2020 soap opera, Swasika and Prem are known to be good friends off camera as well. The duo have often turned to social media to share photos and videos together, and even share dance reels, which have gone viral on social media.

The actress, who was named Pooja Vijay at birth, adopted the stage name of Swasika for ease. She is a native of Moovattupuzha, a place in the Ernakulam district, while Prem Jacob is a native of Thiruvananthapuram.

On the workfront

Swasika Vijay started off her career in 2009 with the Tamil film Vaigai. Since then, she has appeared in several Tamil and Malayalam films, and has even made an appearance in the 2012 Telugu film Etu Chusina Nuvve.

Over the years, she has essayed some prominent roles in several popular films like Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, Ishq, Porinju Mariam Jose, and many more. The actress was also awarded the Kerala State Award for Best Character Actress for her performance in the 2020 film Vasanthi.

Swastika will next be seen alongside Shine Tom Chacko in the upcoming film Vivekanandan Viralaanu, helmed by Kamal. Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in Lubber Pandhu, Price of Police and Jeethu Joseph’s upcoming film with Basil Joseph, Nunakkuzhi.