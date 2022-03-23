Adhira teaser: Prashanth Varma gears up to create his superhero universe

RRR team SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan unveiled the teaser of Prashanth Varma's upcoming mythological drama, Adhira. Considered to be a creative genius, Prashanth Varma is credited for introducing the zombie concept to Tollywood. After making the first Indian original superhero film Hanu-Man, casting Teja Sajja in the titular role, the director is all set to bring another superhero on the silver screen with Adhira.

The video incorporates a series of sequences that reveal the superpowers of our desi superhero. As per the clip, the lead can generate electric energy since his childhood and only becomes more valiant with age. Aligned with every other superhero, this one is also out there to demolish evil.

Check out the teaser below:

The initial glimpse of the project looks at par with Hollywood standards. Kalyan Dasari’s face is only partially revealed in the snippet, but what catches the eye is his huge demeanor and handsome looks. The scene where he is shown generating electrical energy with his specially designed weapon is a treat for the eyes.

Financed by K Niranjan Reddy on a massive budget, under the banner of Prime show Entertainment, Smt Chaitanya is presenting the film. Screenplay for the film has been peened by Scriptsville, while it has music scored by Gowrihari. Dasaradhi Shivendra has handled the camera for the movie.

Looking at the trajectory of his work, it looks like Prashanth Varma is creating a superhero universe like DC and Marvel.

