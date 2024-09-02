Adios Amigo OTT release: When and where to watch Asif Ali, Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer comedy flick

Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer Adios Amigo is all set to make its way to the streaming space. As per a recent update, the Malayalam language comedy drama flick will be available online to watch from September 6, 2024, on Netflix.

The movie directed by Nahas Nazar will also be able to be streamed in languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

The Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer, Adios Amigo, follows the tale of two men from different social backgrounds meeting at a bus stand. The film takes us on a journey filled with humor and adventure.

While one of them is affluent in life, the other struggles with his life challenges, creating a collision of contrasting lifestyles. The film was a commercial success and received mixed-to-positive reviews on release.

With Asif and Suraj leading the film, the movie also has an additional ensemble cast of actors like Anagha, Shine Tom Chacko, Vineeth Thattil David, Althaf Salim, Nandu, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Muthumani, Jinu Joseph, and more in key roles.

Coming to the actors' work front, Asif Ali was recently seen playing a lead role in the anthology series Manorathangal in the segment Vilpana. The segment directed by Ashwathy V Nair also had actors Madhoo and Sreejith Ravi in lead roles.

Moreover, the actor also made quite an impact with his movie Thalavan, directed by Jis Joy. The crime thriller movie, which is set to have a sequel as well, will stream on Sony Liv from September 10, 2024, onwards.

The actor is next set to be seen in the film Kishkindha Kaandam alongside Aparna Balamurali. Moreover, the actor also has movies like Rekhachithram with Anaswara Rajan and Tiki Taka, directed by Rohith VS.

On the other hand, Suraj Vernjaramoodu is currently set to make his debut in Tamil cinema with the Chiyaan Vikram starrer Veera Dheera Sooran, directed by Chithha fame SU Arun Kumar. Furthermore, the actor will also be seen in films like Thekku Vadakku, Varaaham, and Mura.

