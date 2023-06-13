Adipurush: After Ranbir Kapoor, THIS Telugu actor buys tickets of Prabhas starrer for orphanage kids

Prabhas' mythological film Adipurush is the biggest release of the month. The film is all set to hit the cinema halls, this Friday, June 16, and the advance bookings have begun. As we all are well aware, Ranbir Kapoor has booked 10,000 tickets for Adipurush for underprivileged kids. Now, next to join the line is Telugu actor Manchu Manoj.

Manchu Manoj and his wife Bhuma Mounika Reddy have decided to buy 2,500 tickets of Adipurush for orphan kids. The actor has planned a special screening of Adipurush for 2500 kids from different orphanages across the Telugu states. These kids will witness the mythological masterpiece of Ramayana in a special screening in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana. Details are awaited.

It is to be noted that earlier Ranbir Kapoor was the first celebrity to lend his support to Adipurush. The actor will be donating 10,000 tickets to the film to underprivileged kids across the country. The 10,000 tickets will be distributed to NGOs across the Hindi belts. Singer and entrepreneur Ananya Birla also pledged to do the same. She announced that she will also give 10000 tickets to the underprivileged.

About Adipurush

The bookings of Adipurush have begun. Adipurush has sold tickets worth 2.80 crores gross in the Hindi 3D version. In the Telugu version, 64 lakhs have been accumulated from the advance ticket sale. According to reports, the ticket prices of the film have been hiked.

Meanwhile, Adipurush features Prabhas as Lord Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Devdatta Nage as Hanuman, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

The magnum opus is reportedly being made with a whopping budget of Rs. 500 crores and is scheduled to release on June 16.

