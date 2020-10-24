Adipurush: Ajay Devgn is NOT approached for playing any character in the Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer

Earlier, there were reports that Ajay Devgn will be playing a pivotal role in Om Raut's Adipurush. However, his spokesperson has now quashed all such news.

Prabhas and starrer Adipurush is one of the most talked about movies of the year. Initially, a few reports suggested that is also going to be a part of the big-budget project. There were also reports that the actor refused to be a part of the same since he was given the part of Raavan when he actually wanted to play the role of Lord Ram. The actor’s spokesperson has now cleared the air about it.

According to the spokesperson’s official statement, Ajay Devgn has not been approached to play any character in Adipurush. Yes, you heard it right. This definitely quashes all rumours about the Maidaan actor being a part of the movie. Talking about the magnum opus, it will be helmed by Om Raut and Bhushan Kumar. It happens to be a modern adaptation of the mythological epic Ramayana. According to reports, it is going to be the biggest Indian movie to be released after the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier, there were also speculations about being a part of the project that will be made with a whopping budget. However, Pinkvilla exclusively learned later on that she is not going to be a part of Adipurush either. According to what trade sources have told us, the actress will resume shooting by the end of April next year. For the unversed, the diva is all set to welcome her first child with Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, it is said that Saif Ali Khan will be playing the role of Raavan in the movie.

Credits :Times of India

