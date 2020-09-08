Adipurush: Avatar and Star Wars team roped in to oversee VFX work in Prabhas starrer?

According to the latest reports, the makers of Prabhas starrer Adipurush are leaving no stone unturned to make the film on a grand scale.

Prabhas' next magnum opus Adipurush with director Om Raut has been the talk of the town ever since the makers announced about the same. The makers recently revealed will play the 'Most Intelligent Demon' Lankesh in Prabhas' much-anticipated film. Being made on a whopping budget, Adipurush is set on the theme of the victory of good over evil and will see Prabhas in the role of Lord Rama. The makers are yet to announce who will play Sita opposite Prabhas in the film.

According to the latest reports about the film that is doing rounds on Twitter, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the film on a grand scale. The whole movie will be shot indoors using greenspace and this format has been used only by Hollywood filmmakers of 300 and others. The makers of Adipurush are set to bring in some international level of a team for the same. Also, popular VFX supervisors who have worked on films like Avatar and Star Wars have been roped in 2 oversee Adipurush's VFX work. Well, the makers are yet to make a revelation about the same.

Currently, in the pre-production stage, it is expected that the film will go on floors in 2021 and hit the screens in 2022. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series banner, the film will be shot in Telugu and Hindi and will be dubbed in other several languages. The highlight of the film will be a huge face-off between Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

Credits :Twitter

