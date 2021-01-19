Adipurush: Director Om Raut kickstarts motion capture shoot of Prabhas starrer; Shares a photo with the team

The makers of Prabhas starrer Adipurush are leaving no stone unturned to make it grand and a larger than life film.

Adipurush starring Prabhas in the lead role is one of the biggest films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. Being directed by Om Raut, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it grand and a larger than life film. Bollywood actor in on board and will be seen in the role of Lankesh in Prabhas starrer. Meanwhile, director Om Raut has kickstarted motion capture shoot of Prabhas starrer and also shared a photo with the team.

Sharing a picture of him with the team, he wrote, "Motion capture begins. Creating the world of #Adipurush." Ever since the makers unveiled the first title poster of the upcoming big-budget film, Adipurush promises to be a visual spectacle. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame director will be bringing in a technique that has never been used in films before. The upcoming Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer will have a lot of VFX work involved and a technique never seen before in Indian films.

Check out Om Raut's tweet below:

Also Read: Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan team up for a blockbuster combo with director Shankar?

Though a few names are already doing rounds on social media, Adipurush makers are yet to zero down the female lead. Being made on a lavish 400 crore budget, Adipurush will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi and will be dubbed in other languages.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×