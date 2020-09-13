Adipurush director Om Raut REVEALS why he chose Prabhas for the role; Says his eyes suit the character

Adipurush, starring Prabhas as the lead actor will have Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist. The makers are yet to reveal the film's leading lady.

By now, we all know that Prabhas will be next seen playing as Lord Ram in his next film Adipurush. The film, directed by Om Raut, is one of the most anticipated films of Tollywood. will be playing as the main antagonist in it. While the makers have not yet revealed the rest of the cast and crew, several actresses’ names have come up starting from Kiara Advani to Keerthy Suresh and Anushka Shetty.

However, we will not know for sure, as to who will play the female lead in the film unless the makers come up with an official statement. Now, the film’s director had opened up during an interaction that he wanted Prabhas to play the main lead as he has sharp eyes that will suit the character. He was quoted as saying by the Times Of India, “His eyes, stance and body-language suit the character. I’m thankful he accepted to play the part.”

Also read: As Mahesh Babu starts working for the first time after lockdown, his NEW LOOK lights up the internet

Currently, in the pre-production stage, it is expected that the film will go on floors in 2021 and hit the theatres in 2022. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series banner, Adipurush is directed by Om Raut. Well, it looks like fans of Prabhas are in for a visual treat and a power packed entertainer is on the cards with Adipurush.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×