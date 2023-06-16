Adipurush FDFS Viral Video: Fans attack a cine goer for sitting in the seat allocated for Lord Hanuman

Adipurush has been in the limelight since the project was announced, and now, after the film’s release the buzz around remains as high as ever. On June 16, the Prabhas starrer movie hit the theatres and several videos from its screenings have been making the rounds.

One such viral video was of Prabhas’ fans attacking someone outside the theatre for giving a negative review about the movie. Another video went viral later in the day showing fans manhandling a person who was attacked for sitting in the theatre seat allocated to Lord Hanuman. Earlier it was reported that one seat in many theatres is being left empty as a dedication to Lord Hanuman.

In the video posted by a fellow movie-watcher, a person can be seen being forced to get up from the dedicated Lord Hanuman's seat, drawing the interest of the other people in the theatre.

Adipurush has been marred by several controversies, one after the other, especially as it neared its release. The film, which was postponed earlier, is one that has been long anticipated by many fans. Now that the film is finally out, the fans are celebrating watching their favorite actor Prabhas on screen in the role of Lord Ram.

One seat allocated for Hanuman

Director Om Raut made the announcement that one seat will be reserved for Hanuman in all the theatres worldwide. This was officially announced during the final trailer launch of the movie in Tirupati. The news instantly gained momentum and became a talking point across social media. The photos of theatre owners decorating these seats also went viral in the last few days before its release. The movie, released today, June 16, and is expected to open well over the weekend at the box office due to the good advance bookings. But the fate of the movie, in the long run, is yet to be determined.