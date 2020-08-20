Adipurush: Keerthy Suresh approached to star opposite Prabhas in his next mega project?

Reportedly, Keerthy Suresh has been approached to play the role of Sita in Adipurush, while Prabhas will be seen as Lord Rama in the film.

Baahubali star Prabhas recently took to social media and announced about his next mega-project titled, Adipurush. The film will be directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Sharing the poster of his upcoming mythological film, Prabhas wrote, 'Celebrating the victory of good over evil.' The motion poster was also released on the same day and the thumping background score is the highlight. The film will be shot in 3D and will release in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Well, there is too much curiosity among the moviegoers to know what's more in stores for them. Reportedly, National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has been approached to star opposite Prabhas in Adipurush.

Keerthy has been approached to play the role of Sita while Prabhas will be seen as Lord Rama. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet from the makers of Adipurush. The shooting of the film will kickstart in 2021 and is scheduled for 2022 release. Prabhas is currently on a roll with back to back big projects lined up for the release. He will also be seen opposite Pooja Hegde in their upcoming Pan-India film titled, Radhe Shyam and Prabhas 21 with . Deepika and Prabhas starrer untitled will be directed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin.

Meanwhile, talking about his role in Adipurush, Prabhas in a statement said, "Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film."

