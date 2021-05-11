  1. Home
Adipurush: Kichcha Sudeep REACTS to rumours of him playing Vibhishana's role in Prabhas starrer

Adipurush is said to have a massive ensemble cast and according to the latest buzz, Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep is expected to join Prabhas starrer for Vibhishana's role.
May 11, 2021
Prabhas starrer Adipurush is one of the biggest Pan-India projects that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. The film is helmed by Om Raut and it also stars Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. Adipurush is said to have a massive ensemble cast and according to the latest buzz, Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep is expected to join Prabhas starrer for Vibhishana's role. However, there is no official update regarding the same yet. 

Meanwhile, during a recent interview, Kichcha Sudeep was asked about the rumours of him being roped in to play Vibhishana (the younger brother of Raavan) in Prabhas starrer. To this, he replied, "Adipurush team has contacted my manager but I have not met them yet personally...discussions are going on, it is too early to react on it." Well, Sudeep neither confirmed nor denied the reports of him being a part of this magnum opus.

Adipurush was being shot in Mumbai Film City till March-end, but makers had to stop the shoot due to COVID-19 second wave. 

Adipurush is co-produced by Om Raut along with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Prashant Sutar under T-Series Films and Retrophiles banners. It is going to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Slated for a grand release on August 11, 2022, the Prabhas starrer is being shot in Telugu and Hindi, simultaneously and will be dubbed in other languages. 

