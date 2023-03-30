Adipurush: New poster featuring Prabhas to release on Ram Navami; Read details
The makers of Adipurush are set to treat the fans of leading man Prabhas with a new special poster of the film, on the special occasion of Nam Navami, this year.
Adipurush, the highly anticipated mythological fantasy film which is based on the epic Ramayana, has been under production for a very long time. The movie, which features Telugu superstar Prabhas as the titular character Raghava aka Lord Ram, is helmed by the renowned filmmaker Om Raut. The promotional activities of the much-awaited film are set to begin on March 30, Thursday, on the special occasion of Ram Navami. Now, the sources close to Adipurush have spilled beans on the highly anticipated new update.
Adipurush team to release a new poster of Prabhas on Ram Navami
According to the latest updates, the makers of Adipurush are set to restart the grand promotions of the highly anticipated film by releasing a special poster of leading man Prabhas, on the special occasion of Ram Navami. The poster, which has been slated to be revealed at 7.11 AM on Ram Navami day, reportedly features the Telugu superstar as Lord Ram. The reports regarding the new update of the Om Raut directorial have left the fans of Prabhas and cine-goers, highly excited. Following this massive update, team Adipurush are also expected to reveal a new teaser of the film, very soon.
About Adipurush
As reported earlier, Prabhas is appearing as the central character of Raghava, who is the king of Ayodhya, in Adipurush. The story, which is set 7000 years ago, revolves around Raghava’s journey to Lanka, to rescue his wife Janaki who was abducted by king Lankesh aka Ravana. Popular Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is making his Telugu cinema debut with the film, playing the role of lead antagonist Lankesh. Kriti Sanon is appearing in the role of Janaki in the film. is slated to hit theaters on June 16, 2023.
