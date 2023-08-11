Adipurush OTT Release Date: Here's when and where you watch Prabhas' mythological film online

Prabhas' most expensive and talked about film Adipurush is out on the OTT platform. The film, which was released in June, got its OTT release after more than two months. Adipurush miserably failed at the box office with poor reviews and was also caught in several controversies. Although the film tanked at the box office, Prabhas' fans loved his performance as Lord Raghava.

Despite bad VFX, cringe dialogues and etc, movie buffs have been waiting for the OTT release. Without any prior notice or announcement, the film's OTT release has been announced today. If you watch Adipurush, here are all the details you need to know.

Prabhas' Adipurush OTT release in South languages and Hindi

When and where to watch Adipurush

The digital rights of Adipurush have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video and Netflix as well. The film has got a very late OTT release. The pan-Indian film is available for streaming on both OTT platforms. On Friday morning, the OTT platforms, Amazon and Netflix officially made the announcement on social media. The film will be available for streaming in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi as well.

When you watch Adipurush

Adipurush has released on OTT platforms today, August 10. The film is available for watching in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on Amazon Prime Videos. The Hindi version is available on Netflix. The mythological drama has originally been made in the Telugu and Hindi languages, and dubbed in the other three languages.

The OTT platform took to Twitter and wrote, "timeless saga of the victory of good over evil!.#AdipurushOnPrime, watch now."

About Adipurush

Made on a budget of Rs 700 crores, Adipurush is the most expensive Indian film. Directed by Om Raut, the film received negative reviews from critics for lack of screenplay, poor dialogues, characterization, and bad VFX. The film caught in several controversies for the wrong portrayal of Ramayana, alleged misinterpretation of facts, Hanuman dialogues, and more. The movie's dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir faced a lot of flak for writing dialogues that were deemed unworthy to be in a movie based on India's beloved epic.

Adipurush is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabha as Lord Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series with Om Raut's home production Retrophiles