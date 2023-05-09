Adipurush: Prabhas ditches his laid-back style, opts for all blue look with fancy sunglasses at trailer event

The much-awaited trailer of Prabhas' epic Adipurush, directed by Om Raut has been released with a grand launch event in Mumbai. It was attended by the star-studded cast of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Om Raut, and others. While the event has been the talk of the town, Prabhas' stylish appearance has caught major attention.

Prabhas ditched his laid-back look style in oversized clothes and opted for an all-blue semi-formal attire. He wore a bandi and topped it off with a matching blue jacket and pants. The outfit looked simple and complemented him well. The actor opted for a neatly placed hairstyle, and beard and made his look stand out with fancy blue sunglasses.

Prabhas' fashion is known for comfort, with oversized tees, trousers, and beanies. However, at the trailer launch, the actor came out of his comfort zone and dressed up.

Check out pics of Prabhas from Adipurush trailer launch here:

About Adipurush

Meanwhile, the Adipurush trailer was released today and is a feast to movie buffs with top-notch visuals, and performances by the cast. The film revisits a golden chapter in Indian history, adding an air of authenticity and grandeur to an already captivating story. The film features Prabhas as Lord Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Devdatta Nage as Hanuman, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

The film is scheduled to release on June 16, 2023, in Telugu and Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other multiple Indian and International languages. The film will also be presented in 3D and IMAX. It is reportedly one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Ahead of the release, the pan Indian film will have its World Premiere in New York on 13th June at the Tribeca Festival, which is taking place from June 7-18th.



