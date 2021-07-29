Adipurush: Prabhas to join the sets next month for the shoot with Kriti Sanon & Saif Ali Khan

Adipurush is one of the most popular, awaited and anticipated films of Indian cinema. This pan-Indian film stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles along with a start-studded cast including and Sunny Singh. The film is based on the most loved epic drama in Indian mythology, Ramayana. Om Raut, the maestro of period dramas, is directing Adipurush. The film which was announced last year, has been postponed many due to Coronavirus and fire breakage at the sets. The shooting of the film began in February in Mumbai. However, on the very first day of shooting, a massive fire broke out on the sets of the film.

Now as the pandemic also slowed down a bit, the Adipurush team is back in action. According to a source quoted by News18, the makers have re-built the entire set at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai where the fire broke out. “The team had finished 30 per cent of the shoot before starting the new schedule. There was a massive loss due to the fire. Since it is a period drama, lot of costumes were destroyed. However, the costume design team has been working hard to remake the costumes and match the schedule. A massive chroma set has been erected in Mehboob studios. Saif and Kriti have given their fresh dates and they have been shooting for the film from the beginning of this month. Prabhas on the other hand is yet to join the cast."

The source further reveals, “Prabhas recently gave a clap for his upcoming film which is tentatively titled ‘Project K’ which also features Amitabh Bachchan and . The actor is finishing his other project Radhe Shyam in Hyderabad before joining the cast of Adiprusuh next month. On the other han, Saif is planning to wrap up the major portion of his part before he jets-off to Europe for Vikram Vedha remake. "

Helmed on a whopping budget of Rs. 350-400 crore, Adipurush is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T- Series. The 3D extravaganza will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and in Hindi, it will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages. Adipurush is officially set to hit the theatres on August 9, 2022.