Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer's first BIG update to be out on April 10; Details inside

The pan-Indian project Adipurush, starring Prabhas, under the direction of Bollywood director Om Raut, is one of the most awaited movies in the Indian film industry. Except for the title poster, no updates from the film have been announced so far. As the film is wrapped up, reportedly, the makers are planning to unveil the first update of the film on April 10, on the occasion of Rama Navami. According to reports, either a first look or glimpse video will be released.

The first update reportedly will show the world of Adipurush besides demonstrating the scale and magnitude of Prabhas' yet another Pan-India project.

Adipurush is based on one of the most loved epics in Indian mythology, which is the Ramayana. The epic mythos tells the story of how Lord Ram triumphs over the Asura king Raavan and is also a tale of how good wins over bad. Directed by Om Raut, the film boasts a huge budget of Rs. 350-400 crore and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair under T- Series.

Prabhas will appear as Rama in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Suta and Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, playing King Ravana and his screen name will be Lankesh.

The film was earlier slated to release on August 11, 2022, but postponed its date to January 12, 2023, to avoid a clash at the box office with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Adipurush, the 3D film will grace the screens ahead of Sankranti.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan & Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush to release during Sankranti 2023 weekend