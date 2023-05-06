Adipurush: Prabhas looks powerful as Lord Ram in new trailer poster announcement

Prabhas' mythological film Adipurush is the next big thing coming from Indian cinema. The Om Raut directorial, which is based on Ramayana, features Prabhas as Lord Ram. Today, the makers shared a new poster of the actor as they announced the trailer release date. The Adipurush trailer will be out worldwide on May 9.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a new trailer announcement poster. It features Prabhas as Raghava in a warrior avatar with an arrow. The trailer of the much-awaited mythological drama is all set to release on May 9, nearly seven months after the makers dropped the film’s teaser and received major backlash. Adipurush trailer will not only be launched in India but also across 70 other countries, making it a truly global event. Taking to his Twitter handle, Prabhas announced about the trailer and wrote, “Witness the magnificent trailer of Adipurush on May 9, 2023! #AdipurushTrailer #AdipurushTrailerOnMay9thJai Shri Ram जय श्री राम."

According to Pinkvilla sources, before the trailer release on May 9, the Adipurush team decided to showcase a special screening to Prabhas' fans in Hyderabad. It’s going to be a 3D screening for the fans in Hyderabad. Prabhas and the entire team of Adipurush believe that fans are the support system for any film and it’s a gesture from their end to appreciate all the support given by the fans to Adipurush over the last 2 years,” the source added.

Check out Prabhas' new poster from Adipurush here:

About Adipurush

Popular Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is making his Telugu cinema debut with the film, playing the role of lead antagonist Lankesh. Kriti Sanon is appearing in the role of Janaki in the film. The mega-budget pan-Indian film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.

Adipurush is slated to hit theaters on June 16, 2023. The film will also be presented in 3D and IMAX. The movie will have its World Premiere in New York on 13th June at the Tribeca Festival, which is taking place from June 7-18th.

