Adipurush: Prabhas' new motion poster of Jai Shri Ram released on Akshaya Tritiya will give goosebumps

Prabhas' upcoming mythological drama Adipurush, helmed by National Award-winning director Om Raut, is one of the most anticipated and awaited films. Today, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the makers surprised fans by releasing reverberating lyrical audio clip of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in 5 different languages along with a new poster of Prabhas as Raghava.

The makers of Adipurush have dropped a divine lyrical motion poster that features Prabhas’ powerful character Raghava in the film with a bow in his hand, radiating power, valour and strength. The divine Jai Shri Ram song will give you goosebumps. The music of this track has been composed by Ajay-Atul and released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Sharing the new motion poster on Instagram, Prabhas wrote, "If you can't visit the Char Dhaam, Just chant the name of Prabhu Shri Ram. Jai Shri Ram."

Adipurush updates

On Hanuman Jayanti, the makers unveiled a video of Bajrang Bali chanting Jai Shree Ram and it went viral in seconds. The video left everyone lost in the majestic chant.

The makers are leaving fans super excited with back-to-back updates. Recently, the director also announced that Adipurush will have its World Premiere in New York on 13th June at the Tribeca Festival, which is taking place from June 7-18th. The updated version of the teaser has also surfaced on social media and received applause from the audiences. Several movie buffs also pointed out before and after VFX scenes from the teaser and said there has been improvement and looks good now.



About Adipurush

Prabhas is appearing as the central character of Raghava, who is the king of Ayodhya, in Adipurush. The story, which is set 7,000 years ago, revolves around Raghava’s journey to Lanka, to rescue his wife Janaki who was abducted by King Lankesh aka Ravana. Popular Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is making his Telugu cinema debut with the film, playing the role of lead antagonist Lankesh. Kriti Sanon is appearing in the role of Janaki in the film.

Adipurush is slated to hit the theaters on June 16, 2023. The film will also be presented in 3D and IMAX. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.

