Adipurush: Prabhas seeks blessings from Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati ahead of big event; PICS

Prabhas is gearing up for the biggest release of his highly anticipated film Adipurush. On Monday, the actor flew from Hyderabad to Tirupati and sought blessings from Sri Venkateshwara Swamy. He attended Suprabadha Seva at 2:30 AM in lungi and several pics and videos are going viral on social media.

Ahead of the pre-release event of Adipurush, Prabhas visited Tirumala and sought blessings from the Lord. The actor opted for traditional attire in white lungi and shirt for the temple visits and looked handsome. Several fans thronged in and around the city of Tirupati to catch a glimpse of the pan-Indian star.

Many photos and videos of Prabhas from his Tirupati temple have surfaced on social media and are going viral. The actor also waved to his fans amid high security around him during the temple visit.

Check out pics and videos of Prabhas from his visit to Tirupati temple here:

Prabhas clicked at airport for the pre-release event of Adipurush in Tirupati

On Monday night, Prabhas was clicked at Hyderabad airport as he jetted to Tirupati. He opted for his comfy look in trouser pants and a black oversized t-shirt with a cap on his head. As the actor has already sought blessing in Tirupati, he will now head to attend the pre-release of Adipurush at Sri Venkateswara University Stadium. The event is expected to be a high-profile event, with the film’s second trailer being released for the audience. The grand occasion will be marked by the presence of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Om Raut.

The streets of Tirupati have been filled with Prabhas and Adipurush posters. The cut-out Prabhas is reported to be 50 feet tall. All eyes are on the big and extravagant event of the biggest pan-Indian movie.



About Adipurush

Inspired by the famous mythological drama Ramayana, Prabhas will be seen as Raghava (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), Devdatta Nage as Hanuman and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana). The mega-budget pan-Indian film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. The magnum opus is reportedly being made with a whopping budget of Rs. 500 crores.

Adipurush is scheduled to release on June 16, 2023, in Telugu and Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other multiple Indian and International languages. The film will also be presented in 3D and IMAX.

