Adipurush: Prabhas starrer's makers begin third schedule of shoot in Mumbai; Om Raut shares details

Director Om Raut took to his social media handle to inform that the third shooting schedule of Adipurush resumed in Mumbai post lockdown. Prabhas to join the team later.

Prabhas’ upcoming pan Indian project Adipurush, under the direction of Om Raut, is one of the most anticipated films of the Indian cinema. The film is based on the most loved epic drama in Indian mythology, Ramayana. The film consists of a star-studded cast including , Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and many others. Adipurush, which was launched in February and completed two schedules previously, began the third schedule post lockdown in Mumbai.

Om Raut took to his Instagram stories and he can be seen travelling in his car to reach the shoot location of Adipurush in Mumbai. Ever since he shared that post, fans have been trending the #Adipurush on social media, making it one of the biggest hashtags in the country. Take a look:

According to reports, the third schedule of the shoot will be commenced without Prabhas. Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh are expected to shoot for their respective parts in the film. Prabhas will resume the shoot of Adipurush once he wraps up the Radhe Shyam shoot in Hyderabad.

Adipurush will feature Prabhas in a never before seen role as Lord Rama and the Bollywood Nawab, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh in the role of Lakshman, respectively. Helmed on a whopping budget of reportedly Rs. 350 to 400 crore, Adipurush is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-Series. The 3D extravaganza will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and in Hindi, it will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages. Adipurush is officially set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.

