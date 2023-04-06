Adipurush: Prabhas starrer introduces Devdatta Nage as Bajrang Bali in new poster on Hanuman Jayanti

Prabhas' upcoming pan-Indian film Adipurush with director Om Raut is one of the most awaited and anticipated. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the makers unviled a new poster featuring Prabhas as Lord Ram with his ardent devotee Hanuman. The role of Bajrang Bali is played by actor Devdatta Nage in the film.

The makers of Adipurush unveil the poster of Shri Bajrang Bali featuring Devdatta Nage. A tribute to a companion, guardian and devotee of Prabhu Shri Ram, the team takes fervour of Hanuman Janmotsav a notch higher with this sacred launch. Sharing the special poster on social media, Prabhas wrote, "Ram ke Bhakt aur Ramkatha ke praan…Jai Pavanputra Hanuman!"

Take a look at Prabhas starrer Adipurus new poster on Hanuman Jayanti

Adipurush's Ram Navami poster

Last week, on the occasion of Shri Ram Navami, a new poster from Adipurush was released and garnered huge responses from audiences. The poster depicts Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage bowing down to them as Bajrang.

About Adipurush

Inspired by the famous mythological drama Ramayana, Prabhas will be seen as Raghava (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana). Bankrolled by the production houses T-Series Films and Retrophiles, the film was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

It is helmed by Om Raut, who has also directed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film will also be presented in 3D and IMAX. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. Earlier, Adipurush was slated to release on January 12, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. However, the film got postponed and is now set to release on June 16, 2023, in theatres. The magnum opus is reportedly being made with a whopping budget of Rs. 500 crores.