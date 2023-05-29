Adipurush: Prabhas starrer theatrical rights in Telugu sold for whopping price of more than Rs 100 crores?

Prabhas' upcoming mythological drama Adipurush with Om Raut is the most awaited and anticipated movie. As per the latest update about the film, the theatrical rights for the Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been sold at a whopping price. The makers reportedly sold the rights for Rs 160-170 crores to People Media Factory in the two states.

According to reports, the makers of Adipurush sold the theatrical rights to the leading production house People Media Factory for an astonishing price. If reports are true, then the movie will create a new benchmark in terms of non-theatrical revenue in the industry. However, an official word on the same is awaited.



About Adipurush

A few days ago, the trailer was released after huge criticism from audiences for the teaser. The subsequent trailer received a more positive response and fans liked the VFX and lead actors' characterisation. After the trailer, the makers also released two songs, Jai Shri Ram and Ram Siya Ram. The second single was released today in five languages and beautifully reflects Raghava (Prabhas) and Janaki's (Kriti Sanon) longing for each other after her abduction.

Adipurush Prabhas as Lord Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Devdatta Nage as Hanuman, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

The magnum opus is reportedly being made with a whopping budget of Rs. 500 crores and scheduled to release on June 16.

Upcoming films

After Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen in the Prashanth Neel-directed Salaar, which is gearing up for a September 28, 2023 release. This will be followed by the Nag Ashwin directorial, Project K, with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The actor also has director Maruthi’s horror comedy, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit as also a Siddharth Anand film under his kitty.