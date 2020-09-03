Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan to play 'world's most intelligent demon' Lankesh opposite Prabhas in epic drama

Dropping a brand new poster, Adipurush director Om Raut and his team revealed the 'most intelligent demon' will be played by Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh opposite Prabhas.

Prabhas' films and characters have always created a buzz on social media and across film industries. The immensely popular actor also leaves no stone unturned to make sure that everything is larger than life. His upcoming film Adipurush set Twitter abuzz after the actor announced on Wednesday evening that a big announcement is in the offing. While it was revealed sometime back that Prabhas will be playing the titular role of Lord Rama, the makers of Adipurush have now revealed the mythological drama's antagonist.

Dropping a brand new poster, director Om Raut and his team revealed the 'most intelligent demon' will be played by as Lankesh. "7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon! #Adipurush #Prabhas #SaifAliKhan @itsBhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair06 @TSeries @retrophiles1 #TSeries."

Check out the announcement here:

When it comes to the film's female lead, reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh is likely to play the role of goddess Sitha. However, an official update is still awaited.

What are your thoughts on Adipurush's big announcement? Loved it or liked it? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×