Adipurush: SS Rajamouli REACTS to the Prabhas starrer; Says it’s the perfect time for a film on Lord Ram

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli stated that this will be the perfect time to direct a film on Lord Ram and Prabhas is the right person to play as Ram.

It was revealed sometimes back that Prabhas will be seen playing as Lord Ram in his upcoming film titled Adipurush. Talking during an interview, SS Rajamouli stated that he knows the story of the film and said that it is the perfect time for the film as the Bhumi Pujan was also conducted recently for the Ram Janmabumi in Ayodhya. He also stated that Prabhas will be the right person to play as Lord Ram.

The Times Of India quoted Prabhas as saying, “I saw the first-look of the film long ago and I believe Prabhas fits the role of Lord Ram perfectly. There is no better time for him to portray this character. Weeks ago we saw the entire country reverberate with Lord Ram’s chant during the Bhumi Puja in Ayodhya. I think the country will enjoy seeing Prabhas playing the role. I have heard about the film and I think it’s going to be great.”

Bollywood director Om Raut is helming the film and it is expected that Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram going by the poster. An official confirmation about the film’s genre is yet to be made. Meanwhile, Prabhas will be next seen in Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishnan. It is expected that he will join the film’s sets in the second week of September along with Pooja Hegde. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli’s next directorial venture is RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

