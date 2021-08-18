Adipurush trends on Twitter on 1 year of announcement; Prabhas & Kriti Sanon begin new schedule in Mumbai

Prabhas is well known for his outstanding performance as a warrior in Baahubali(2015,) is back on business to deliver another pan-Indian movie Adipurush. Based on the most loved epic drama in Indian mythology, Ramayana, Adipurush remains on top of the much-awaited films. The maestro of period dramas, Om Raut is directing Adipurush. The film is currently trending on Twitter as fans are celebrating one year of Adipurush official announcement.

Exactly a year back, Adipurush was announced on social media. The announcement happened at 7:11 am and to celebrate that fans are trending #Adipurush on all social media platforms. Fans are rejoicing that moment and are now requesting the makers to unveil the first look today since it's been a year. Fans have begun the countdown for the release as it is set to hit theatres on August 11, 2022.

Well apart from that, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, who are playing Ram and Sita respectively have begun a new shooting schedule in Mumbai. According to reports, the shoot will go on for 10 days.

Adipurush is based on one of the most loved epics in Indian mythology, which is the Ramayana. The film tells the story of how Lord Ram triumphs over the Asura king Raavan and is a tale of how good wins over evil. Helmed on the whopping budget of Rs. 350-400 crore, Adipurush is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T- Series. The 3D extravaganza will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and in Hindi, it will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages.